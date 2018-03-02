Highlights: TCU dominates UTA, wins 14-1 in seven innings

Check out the highlights of the TCU Horned Frogs 14-1 win over the UTA Mavericks on Thursday night.

The Horned Frogs improve to 5-2 on the season and have won three straight.  TCU opens a 3-game series against the UC-Irvine Anteaters in Fort Worth on Friday.

 