Highlights: TCU dominates UTA, wins 14-1 in seven innings
Check out the highlights of the TCU Horned Frogs 14-1 win over the UTA Mavericks on Thursday night.
The Horned Frogs improve to 5-2 on the season and have won three straight. TCU opens a 3-game series against the UC-Irvine Anteaters in Fort Worth on Friday.
If you like offense, we had plenty of it tonight against UT Arlington. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/PpjMU31fuL
— TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) March 2, 2018
