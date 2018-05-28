HIGHLIGHTS: Relive the incredible Dallas Cowboys – Pittsburgh Steelers game from 2016

Finish off your weekend by taking a look back at one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys games of the last ten years, the epic battle in Pittsburgh in 2016 against the Steelers.

Seven lead changes…a fake spike…and Ezekiel Elliot’s incredible game-winning run.

The NFL posted the look back at the classic game this weekend on their Twitter page…enjoy, Cowboys Nation!


 