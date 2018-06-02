HIGHLIGHTS: Mavs Gaming defeat Jazz Gaming 62-59 in NBA2K League ‘Game of the Year’
Mavs Gaming improves to 4-1 on the season in what many are calling the “Game of the Year” in the NBA2K League as they defeated Jazz Gaming 62-59 on Friday night.
Check out all of the awesome highlights below:
Best game of the season so far? You decide.
If you missed any of it, we got ALL the action right here from the Week 4 clash between @MavsGG & @UtahJazzGaming with our #NBA2KLeague condensed game! pic.twitter.com/4yrHu1Vras
— NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 2, 2018
