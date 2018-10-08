HIGHLIGHTS: Doncic leads Mavericks with 15 in win over 76ers in China
FOX Sports Southwest
Check out the highlights of Luka Doncic scoring 15 points in the Dallas Mavericks win Monday over the Philadelphia 76ers in China.
(HT to Twitter.com/NBA for the video)
15 PTS. 4 REBS. 5 ASTS.
Luka Doncic led the @dallasmavs to the #NBAChinaGames victory in Shenzhen! pic.twitter.com/7riYdK4d0Q
— NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2018
