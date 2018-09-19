HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Stars open preseason with 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Goals from Alexander Radulov, Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza sparked the Dallas Stars to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues to open the preseason Tuesday night in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

 

Watch highlights from the game below (HT: Twitter.com/DallasStars)

 

 