HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Stars open preseason with 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues
Goals from Alexander Radulov, Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza sparked the Dallas Stars to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues to open the preseason Tuesday night in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.
Watch highlights from the game below (HT: Twitter.com/DallasStars)
The Stars started the preseason strong with a 5-3 win over the Blues.
Hockey is (almost) back. 😍#GoStars pic.twitter.com/8wtzYQOGBg
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 19, 2018
