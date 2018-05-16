Heredia’s RBI single in 11th lifts Mariners past Rangers 9-8

SEATTLE (AP) — Guillermo Heredia‘s single to left-center drove in Ryon Healy from second base in the 11th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Healy reached on a bloop single to right field off Texas reliever Alex Claudio (1-2) and advanced to second when David Freitas reached on an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop. Heredia then ended the nearly 4 1/2-hour marathon with a liner into the gap in left-center and Healy scored easily.

The late-game rally provided a positive end for the Mariners on a bummer day in which star second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s drug policy. Cano, who was already sidelined at least a month by a fractured right hand, suffered when he was hit by a pitch Sunday, was set to serve the suspension immediately.

Erik Goeddel (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Texas tied it in the ninth inning off AL-leading closer Edwin Diaz, who blew just his second save opportunity this season. With one out, Joey Gallo hit a hard grounder right at Healy, who fumbled it for a second before tossing over to Diaz, who outraced the Rangers’ slugger to first base.

Seeing Diaz and Gallo run into each other just past the bag, Jurickson Profar raced home without a throw to tie the score 8-all

The Mariners claimed Gallo interfered with Diaz’s ability to throw home. Seattle manager Scott Servais argued the non-call and was ejected for the first time this season by first-base umpire Jeff Nelson.

Seattle’s Jean Segura, who reached base four times, including three singles, and stole four bases, lined reliever Jose Leclerc‘s pitch into left field for an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Mariners an 8-7 lead.

It was Seattle’s 10th come-from-behind victory this season, which is tied with Houston for fourth-most in the American League behind Boston (14), Toronto (13) and New York (11).

The Mariners snapped the Rangers’ three-game winning streak at Safeco Field.

CRUZ LEAVES EARLY

Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch from Brandon Mann on top of his right foot with one out in the fourth inning, and limped to the dugout with the help of two staff members.

Results of X-rays were negative, and it was diagnosed as a contusion. The team said will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Cruz was also hit by a pitch from starter Mike Minor in the third.

Cruz made his 358th start at designated hitter for Seattle, breaking a tie with Ken Phelps for most in franchise history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on with a Grade I strain. No official recovery timetable was given. … LHP Martin Perez (elbow) is still in rehab to reduce the inflammation in his elbow, manager Jeff Banister said. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Bartolo Colon (1-1, 3.32 ERA) is on six days of rest after taking a no-decision in Texas’ 5-4 victory against Detroit last Wednesday. He currently has a five-game winning streak against the Mariners, but took a no-decision in Seattle’s 9-7 win on April 21 in Arlington.

Mariners: RHP Christian Bergman (3-3, 3.40 ERA for Triple-A Tacoma) will be added to the team’s 40-man roster, and make his first big-league appearance with Seattle since Aug. 30. Last season, he went 4-5 with a 5.00 ERA in his 13 appearances for the Mariners.