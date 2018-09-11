Gundy, Oklahoma State want fans to ‘Stripe The Stadium vs. Boise State

The Boise State might be known for their famous blue field turf at home, but when the Broncos visit T. Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday in Stillwater, all they will see is sections of orange and white.

Oklahoma State is encouraging their fans to “Stripe The Stadium” on Saturday in the battle of two Top 25 teams.

 

 

On Monday, Coach Mike Gundy “spilled” has smooth on his sweater before his weekly press conference, but luckily had a striped shirt on underneath to help remind everyone about the special seating arrangements.

 

 

 

For more information on the game and how you can help “Stripe The Stadium” visit CoachGundy.com.