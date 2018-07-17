Gundy, Oklahoma State ready to run behind Justice Hill

Oklahoma State Mike Gundy has plenty of questions at quarterback and receiver. He doesn’t have one at running back.

Justice Hill will chase his third 1,000-yard season in three years with the Cowboys. His 1,467 yards rushing last season were the most at Oklahoma State since Kendall Hunter had 1,548 in 2010.

Gundy says Hill’s “leg strength, his power, his experience playing in games, his understanding of our offense, his pass protection, all of that got considerably better,” as a sophomore. The coach says the third year is “really a year if you’re as talented as he is and you can relax and play.”

The Cowboys are trying to replace Mason Rudolph, who threw for a school-record 4,904 yards before getting drafted in the third round by Pittsburgh. Both 1,000-yard receivers from last year, James Washington and Marcell Ateman, also are gone.

Gundy says “the interesting part of that question is how well our quarterbacks can play early in the year, compared to the immaturity we have at the wide receiver spot.”