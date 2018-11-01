Go behind-the-scenes on the design of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s amazing new City Edition Nike jersey
The Thunder have debuted their new City Edition jersey for the 2018-19 season that pays respect to the Native American culture found in Oklahoma City and throughout the state.
Take a look at the what went into the design process for this new jersey with this video that the team posted to their official Twitter account on Thursday:
More than just a uniform – we’re excited to honor Oklahoma’s Native American heritage. pic.twitter.com/Pi9eenoASj
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 1, 2018
