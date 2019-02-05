George leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (22-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (33-19, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Orlando. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 17-7 at home at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the NBA with 52.8 points in the paint, led by Steven Adams averaging 12.6.

The Magic have gone 8-16 away from home. Orlando is 5-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Thunder defeated the Magic 126-117 in their last matchup on Jan. 29. George led Oklahoma City with 37 points and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook ranks first on the Thunder with 10.9 rebounds and averages 21.5 points. George has averaged 4.7 assists and scored 32.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Vucevic is first on the Magic with 12.0 rebounds and averages 20.7 points. D.J. Augustin is shooting 48.2 percent and has averaged 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 123.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Abdel Nader: out (illness), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Magic Injuries: Mohamed Bamba: day to day (leg), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee), Jonathon Simmons: day to day (abdominal strain).