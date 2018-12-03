FSSW’s ‘Rangers Insider’ show will keep Texas’ fan base in the know all offseason

Spring Training games don’t begin for the Texas Rangers until Feb. 23 – but FOX Sports Southwest is ready to get baseball fans in the nine-inning spirit now.

FSSW will debut the first of five Rangers Insider offseason shows on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Erin Hartigan will host the thirty-minute all-access show, which will detail the Rangers’ top storylines this winter and set the table for the club’s upcoming 2019 campaign. Highlights from the first episode include:

— Dana Larson’s one-on-one interview with new manager Chris Woodward

— A complete recap of Adrian Beltre‘s farewell press conference

— John Rhadigan, Mark McLemore & Tom Grieve’s discussion on Beltre’s legacy

— Up-close look at the new Globe Life Field model and Preview Center

— A look at how the Rangers stepped up in the community over Thanksgiving

All Rangers Insider shows will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

For the complete schedule of Rangers Insider premiere episodes, please see the grid* below:

Episode # Date Time (CST) Network 1 Tuesday, Dec. 4 6:00 p.m. FSSW 2 Friday, Dec. 21 10:00 p.m. FSSW 3 Wednesday, Jan. 30 5:30 p.m. FSSW 4 Friday, Feb. 22 6:00 p.m. FSSW 5 Friday, March 22 6:00 p.m. FSSW

*Schedule Subject To Change

FOX Sports Southwest is the exclusive regional broadcast partner of the Rangers, with coverage reaching over 10 million cable and satellite TV homes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.