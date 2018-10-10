FSSW’s 2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Southwest will televise 32 Big 12 Men’s Basketball games in 2018-19. Check out the full schedule below.

Additionally, all Big 12 Men’s Basketball games televised on FOX Sports Southwest will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, which is available to iOS and Android devices, and provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.

Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.