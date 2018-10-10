FSSW’s 2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule
FOX Sports Southwest will televise 32 Big 12 Men’s Basketball games in 2018-19. Check out the full schedule below.
Additionally, all Big 12 Men’s Basketball games televised on FOX Sports Southwest will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, which is available to iOS and Android devices, and provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.
Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thursday, Nov. 1
|7:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh State at Oklahoma (Exhibition)
|SS.tv
|Sunday, Nov. 4
|2:00 p.m.
|Ouchita Baptist at Oklahoma State (Exhibition)
|FSSW
|Tuesday, Nov. 6
|6:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at Texas Tech
|FSSW Plus
|8:30 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Baylor
|FSSW Plus
|Wednesday, Nov. 7
|8:00 p.m.
|Cal State Bakersfield at TCU
|FSSW Plus
|Friday, Nov. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|FSOK
|8:00 p.m.
|Mississippi Valley State at Texas Tech
|FSSW Plus
|Saturday, Nov. 10
|5:00 p.m.
|Southern University at Baylor
|FSSW
|Sunday, Nov. 11
|4:00 p.m.
|Oral Roberts at TCU
|FSSW
|Monday, Nov. 12
|7:00 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Baylor
|FSSW Plus
|Tuesday, Nov. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana at Texas Tech
|FSSW
|Wednesday, Nov. 14
|7:00 p.m.
|UTSA at Oklahoma State
|FSSW Plus
|Thursday, Nov. 15
|8:00 p.m.
|Fresno State at TCU
|FSSW
|Friday, Nov. 16
|11:00 a.m.
|Nicholls State at Baylor
|FSSW Plus
|Sunday, Nov. 18
|1:00 p.m.
|Wofford at Oklahoma
|FSOK
|3:00 p.m.
|Charleston at Oklahoma State
|FSOK
|Tuesday, Nov. 20
|7:00 p.m.
|Lipscomb at TCU
|FSSW
|Saturday, Nov. 24
|4:30 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Texas Tech
|FSSW
|Monday, Nov. 26
|7:00 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at TCU
|FSSW
|Tuesday, Nov. 27
|7:00 p.m.
|South Dakota at Baylor
|FSSW Plus
|7:00 p.m.
|North Texas at Oklahoma
|FSOK
|Friday, Nov. 30
|6:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan at TCU
|FSSW
|Wednesday, Dec. 5
|6:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech
|FSSW Plus
|Saturday, Dec. 8
|3:00 p.m.
|Houston at Oklahoma State
|FSOK
|Wednesday, Dec. 12
|6:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Texas Tech
|FSSW Plus
|Tuesday, Dec. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Baylor
|FSSW Plus
|Friday, Dec. 21
|12:00 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State
|FSSW
|Friday, Dec. 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech
|FSSW Plus
|Saturday, Dec. 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Oklahoma State
|FSSW
|5:00 p.m.
|New Orleans at Baylor
|FSSW Plus
|Saturday, Jan. 5
|1:00 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|FSSW
|Saturday, Jan. 12
|1:00 p.m.
|TCU at Oklahoma
|FSSW
*Note: Schedule is subject to change
FSSW = FOX Sports Southwest
FSSW Plus = FOX Sports Southwest Plus
FSOK = FOX Sports Oklahoma
SS.tv = SoonerSports.TV