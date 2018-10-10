FSSW’s 2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Southwest will televise 32 Big 12 Men’s Basketball games in 2018-19. Check out the full schedule below.

Additionally, all Big 12 Men’s Basketball games televised on FOX Sports Southwest will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, which is available to iOS and Android devices, and provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.

Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network
Thursday, Nov. 1 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh State at Oklahoma (Exhibition) SS.tv
Sunday, Nov. 4 2:00 p.m. Ouchita Baptist at Oklahoma State (Exhibition) FSSW
Tuesday, Nov. 6 6:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Tech FSSW Plus
8:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Baylor FSSW Plus
Wednesday, Nov. 7 8:00 p.m. Cal State Bakersfield at TCU FSSW Plus
Friday, Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas-Rio Grande Valley FSOK
8:00 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Texas Tech FSSW Plus
Saturday, Nov. 10 5:00 p.m. Southern University at Baylor FSSW
Sunday, Nov. 11 4:00 p.m. Oral Roberts at TCU FSSW
Monday, Nov. 12 7:00 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Baylor FSSW Plus
Tuesday, Nov. 13 6:30 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at Texas Tech FSSW
Wednesday, Nov. 14 7:00 p.m. UTSA at Oklahoma State FSSW Plus
Thursday, Nov. 15 8:00 p.m. Fresno State at TCU FSSW
Friday, Nov. 16 11:00 a.m. Nicholls State at Baylor FSSW Plus
Sunday, Nov. 18 1:00 p.m. Wofford at Oklahoma FSOK
3:00 p.m. Charleston at Oklahoma State FSOK
Tuesday, Nov. 20 7:00 p.m. Lipscomb at TCU FSSW
Saturday, Nov. 24 4:30 p.m. Northern Colorado at Texas Tech FSSW
Monday, Nov. 26 7:00 p.m. Eastern Michigan at TCU FSSW
Tuesday, Nov. 27 7:00 p.m. South Dakota at Baylor FSSW Plus
7:00 p.m. North Texas at Oklahoma FSOK
Friday, Nov. 30 6:30 p.m. Central Michigan at TCU FSSW
Wednesday, Dec. 5 6:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech FSSW Plus
Saturday, Dec. 8 3:00 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma State FSOK
Wednesday, Dec. 12 6:30 p.m. Northwestern State at Texas Tech FSSW Plus
Tuesday, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Baylor FSSW Plus
Friday, Dec. 21 12:00 p.m. Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State FSSW
Friday, Dec. 28 6:00 p.m. Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas Tech FSSW Plus
Saturday, Dec. 29 1:00 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Oklahoma State FSSW
5:00 p.m. New Orleans at Baylor FSSW Plus
Saturday, Jan. 5 1:00 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma FSSW
Saturday, Jan. 12 1:00 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma FSSW

*Note: Schedule is subject to change

FSSW = FOX Sports Southwest

FSSW Plus = FOX Sports Southwest Plus

FSOK = FOX Sports Oklahoma

SS.tv = SoonerSports.TV

 