FSSW will deliver wall-to-wall coverage of 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

FOX Sports Southwest announced today its coverage plans for the world-renowned Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from NRG Stadium. The network will deliver wall-to-wall coverage of the 20-day event that begins Monday, Feb. 25, including live telecasts of RODEOHOUSTON’s two competitions: RODEOHOUSTON Super Series and the RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout: North America’s Champions, presented by Crown Royal.

The Super Series is a 19-day tournament-style competition that crowns an event champion in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing. Super Shootout is an invitation-only event with a $250,000 purse, featuring reigning champions, in five traditional rodeo events, from renowned rodeos in North America.

FOX Sports Southwest will televise a pair of originally produced shows leading into 2019 RODEOHOUSTON that will look ahead to the events and profile some of this year’s competitors: RODEOHOUSTON Preview Special and RODEOHOUSTON: Meet the Athletes. Both specials will be replayed several times prior to the Rodeo.

The world’s largest livestock show and rodeo will be held Monday, Feb. 25 to March 17 at NRG Park, and FOX Sports Southwest will livestream the rodeo events on Feb. 25 to March 16 on the FOX Sports digital platforms.

Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports digital platforms provide live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports digital platforms is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Additionally, FOX Sports Southwest will produce a series of 10 recap segments, 15 minutes in length, that will be televised on the network and posted on FOXSportsSouthwest.com throughout the competition.

FOX Sports Southwest’s live television coverage of RODEOHOUSTON 2019 will include the Super Shootout on Saturday, March 9, as well as the Super Series Semifinals, Wild Card and Championship rounds March 13-16. Hall of Fame announcer Bob Tallman anchor the network’s live coverage alongside four-time PRCA Announcer of the Year Boyd Polhamus and Andy Seiler.

Video clips from RODEOHOUSTON will be posted on FOX Sports Southwest’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

FOX Sports Southwest reaches more than 10 million homes across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and has been the television home of RODEOHOUSTON since 2009.

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST 2019 RODEOHOUSTON LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE

(All times listed are Central; schedule subject to change)

LIVE EVENTS DATE TIME RODEOHOUSTON SUPER SHOOTOUT March 9 4:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Semifinal 1 March 13 7:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Semifinal 2 March 14 7:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Wild Card March 15 7:00 p.m. RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Championship March 16 3:00 p.m.

RODEOHOUSTON Preview Special: Sunday, Feb. 10, 9:00 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 11, 11:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m.; Friday, Feb. 15, 5:00 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 18, 10:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 20, 10:00 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 22, 4:00 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 25, 6:00 p.m.

RODEOHOUSTON: Meet the Athletes: Sunday, Feb. 10, 9:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 11, 11:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 12, 9:00 a.m.; Friday, Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 18, 10:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 20, 4:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.