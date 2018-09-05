FSSW to televise 80 Dallas Stars games in 2018-19 season

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites, in conjunction with FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Simpson, and Vice President and Market Manager of Cumulus Media, Dallas/Fort Worth Dan Bennett announced today the club’s 2018-19 regular-season broadcast schedule. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast with eighty of the team’s 82 contests airing locally in high-definition on FOX Sports Southwest with 22 of those scheduled to air on FOX Sports Southwest PLUS.

2018-19 Dallas Stars Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Southwest returns for its 26th year broadcasting Stars telecasts, featuring 80 games this season beginning with the season-opener on Thursday, Oct. 4 when the Stars host the Arizona Coyotes at 7:30 p.m. All Stars broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest will be streamed on the FOX Sports app, which is available to iOS and Android devices, and provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Stars broadcaster Daryl “Razor” Reaugh will return to his post as color analyst, while Josh Bogorad will assume the role of play-by-play announcer on Dallas Stars television and radio broadcasts for the 2018-19 season. Reaugh returns for his 23rd season in the Stars broadcast booth and his 21st as the team’s color analyst. Since the 2016-17 season, Reaugh had served as the team’s play-by-play announcer in the wake of Dave Strader’s cancer diagnosis. Bogorad enters his sixth season with the Stars broadcast team and his first as play-by-play announcer. He spent the previous four seasons as host of Stars Live on FOX Sports Southwest, while he also called three of the Texas Stars’ 2018 Calder Cup Final games as the play-by-play announcer.

FOX Sports Southwest’s comprehensive coverage includes Stars Live pregame and postgame shows. Brien Rea joins the broadcast team as the new host of Stars Live, replacing the recently promoted Bogorad. With 11 years of broadcasting experience, Rea (pronounced RAY) spent the last four seasons as the play-by-play announcer for the Texas Stars, Dallas’ top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Former Stars forward Brent Severyn returns for his 15th season as a television analyst with the Dallas Stars broadcast team. Sarah Merrifield will serve as the rinkside reporter and host of Stars Insider, a weekly magazine show. Merrifield enters her second season as a member of the broadcast and her first full season as rinkside reporter.

Along with the 80 contests on FOX Sports Southwest, two regular-season games during the 2018-19 campaign will be televised on different networks. The Oct. 19 game against the Minnesota Wild will be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network. The Dec. 22 contest against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. will be broadcast locally on KTXA 21.

Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket enters its 10th season as the flagship home of Dallas Stars hockey and will broadcast all 82 regular-season games, as well as the team’s final home preseason contest on Sept. 30 vs. the Colorado Avalanche. Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk will co-host Dallas’ pre-game, intermission and post-game radio shows. The all-sports station broadcasts on both 1310 AM and 96.7 FM.

All times and broadcast stations are subject to change. Please visit DallasStars.com for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.