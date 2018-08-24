FSSW hosting free Texas Football Days roundtable event at Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Aug. 27

WHAT: FOX Sports Southwest is partnering with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to host a Texas Football Days roundtable event on Monday, Aug. 27 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, TX. The free event is open to the public and will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the roundtable discussion from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Texas Football Days is a week-long event celebrating the state’s unmatched passion for the sport that begins Sunday, Aug. 26. FOX Sports Southwest’s gridiron celebration will culminate with two live high school football broadcasts on Friday, Aug. 31, and conclude Saturday, Sept. 1, with three Big 12 college football games across the FOX family of networks.

The focus of the roundtable discussion will be centered around Texas High School Football’s impact on the Lone Star State, and consist of a panel of speakers including former NFL running back and Baylor Hall of Famer Walter Abercrombie, former NFL quarterback and Baylor Hall of Famer Cody Carlson, The Republic of Football author Chad Conine, UIL Deputy Director Dr. Jamey Harrison and FSSW high school football analyst, Coach Ken Purcell.

FOX Sports Southwest analyst and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine managing editor Greg Tepper will emcee the event, and tee up the panelists to share insights on the upcoming 2018 high school football season as well as reminisce on stories from their past. Cleatus, the FOX Sports Robot, and Dave Campbell, Texas Football Magazine founder, will also be in attendance to take pictures with guests.

WHEN: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27

WHERE: Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76706

WHO: Texas Football Days roundtable panelists include:

Walter Abercrombie: Texas High School Football Hall of Famer, Baylor Alum, Southwest Conference Hall of Famer, Eight seasons in the NFL

Cody Carlson, Texas high School Hall of Famer, Baylor Alum, MVP of 1985 Liberty Bowl, Seven seasons in NFL

Chad Conine, Author of The Republic of Football

Dr. Jamey Harrison, Deputy Director, University Interscholastic League

Coach Ken Purcell, FOX Sports Southwest Analyst

MEDIA: For questions or to cover the event, please contact Jase Bandelow at jase.bandelow@foxsports.net or 217-454-5555.