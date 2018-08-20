FSSW hits the road with Texas Football Days Bus Tour presented by Jack in the Box

IRVING – FOX Sports Southwest is putting rubber to the road in anticipation of the upcoming football season with the Texas Football Days Bus Tour presented by Jack in the Box.

The network’s two-week journey across the Lone Star State will include stops at Jack in the Box locations around Texas, as well as special events at TCU and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The bus tour is in support of the upcoming Texas Football Days, FOX Sports Southwest’s week-long gridiron celebration that kicks off Sunday, Aug. 26 and commemorates the start of the high school and college football seasons. Each stop on the tour will feature on-site activations with games and promotional giveaways, as well as appearances by FOX Sports Southwest broadcasters.

FOX Sports Southwest’s Ric Renner and Erin Hartigan, Sarah Merrifield and Kaime Stroot, along with Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper, will make select appearances over the course of the tour.

In addition to stops in Dallas, Houston, Waco and Austin, the bus will be on location at a pair of high schools participating in Texas Football Days: Brownwood High School on Thursday, Aug. 30 and Longview High School on Friday, Aug. 31.

A complete tour schedule is attached, with additional details to be delivered in the days leading up to each event. Locations and times are subject to change.

Texas Football Days Bus Tour Presented by Jack in the Box