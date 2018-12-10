FSSW Announces Coverage Plans For 2018 UIL Football State Championships

IRVING, TX – FOX Sports Southwest today announced its coverage plans for the 2018 UIL Texas High School football state championships from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The network’s exclusive live game coverage will begin Wednesday, Dec. 19, and feature 12 championship matchups over the course of four days, concluding with the 6A Division I title game on Saturday, Dec. 22.

FOX Sports Southwest’s live coverage will include Ford Championship Live shows between title games, and a comprehensive High School Scoreboard Live recap show immediately after the final postseason contest. In addition, the network will also deliver extensive programming in the days leading up to kickoff. Championship Week programming will begin Monday, Dec. 17 and consist of:

• Replays of classic UIL Texas High School Football state championship games

• The Road to the Championship Preview Show

• Two gridiron specials – Texas Football Days: The Features and Highland Park vs. Manvel: The Coaches’ Perspective

All of FOX Sports’ UIL football coverage – including games and original programming – will stream live on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

A pair of Six-Man contests will launch live game coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 19, and be available to stream on the FOX Sports App only. All remaining games will be televised on either FOX Sports Southwest or FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

In some markets, the 2A Division I game on Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and 6A Division I game on Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. will be carried on FOX Sports Southwest Plus due to overlap with NBA broadcasts. Additionally, the 3A Division I game on Dec. 20 at 7:00 p.m. will be televised across all markets on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Craig Way, Ted Emrich and Mark Followill will split play-by-play duties for the game broadcasts. Former Port Arthur Jefferson High School and Texas A&M wide receiver Shea Walker, former Graham High School Coach Brad McCoy and former Crowley High School and New York Giants linebacker Gary Reasons will rotate as analysts. Granger Huntress, the guru of Six Man Football in Texas, will provide color for both Conference 1A championship games.

FOX Sports Southwest will have two sideline reporters on the field for every televised game, with a roster of Sarah Merrifield, Katie Engleson, CT Steckel, Erin Hartigan, Jason Spells, Lauren Blackwell and Alexis Shaw in rotation to deliver on-the-field updates throughout.

Ford Championship Live shows hosted by Ric Renner will be televised between games starting Thursday, Dec. 20. The intermission report will include analysis from Texas High School football coaching legend Ken Purcell and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper.

High School Scoreboard Live will air Saturday, Dec. 22, at 10:00 p.m. and recap FOX Sports Southwest’s extensive coverage with highlights and expert analysis from Renner, Tepper and Way for every championship game.

Throughout the week, high school football fans will find exclusive content, videos and analysis on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and FOXSportsSouthwest.com. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation on social media by using the #UILonFOX hashtag.

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST 2018 UIL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

(All times listed are Central. Schedule subject to change.)

Date Time Title Game Network Wednesday, Dec. 19 11:00 a.m. Six-Man Division II FOX Sports App Only 2:00 p.m. Six-Man Division I FOX Sports App Only 7:00 p.m. 2A Division II FOX Sports Southwest/FOX Sports Southwest Plus* Thursday, Dec. 20 11:00 a.m. 2A Division I FOX Sports Southwest 2:00 p.m. Ford Championship Live FOX Sports Southwest 3:00 p.m. 3A Division II FOX Sports Southwest 6:00 p.m. Ford Championship Live FOX Sports Southwest Plus 7:00 p.m. 3A Division I FOX Sports Southwest Plus Friday, Dec. 21 11:00 a.m. 4A Division II FOX Sports Southwest 2:00 p.m. Ford Championship Live FOX Sports Southwest 3:00 p.m. 4A Division I FOX Sports Southwest 6:00 p.m. Ford Championship Live FOX Sports Southwest 7:00 p.m. 5A Division II FOX Sports Southwest Saturday, Dec. 22 11:00 a.m. 5A Division I FOX Sports Southwest 2:00 p.m. Ford Championship Live FOX Sports Southwest 3:00 p.m. 6A Division II FOX Sports Southwest 6:00 p.m. Ford Championship Live FOX Sports Southwest 7:00 p.m. 6A Division I FOX Sports Southwest/FOX Sports Southwest Plus* 10:00 p.m. High School Scoreboard Live FOX Sports Southwest/FOX Sports Southwest Plus*

*Available on FOX Sports Southwest Plus in select markets with NBA broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest: The 2A Division I game on Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. will air on FOX Sports Southwest Plus in the San Antonio Spurs viewing area; the 6A Division I game on Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. will be carried on FOX Sports Southwest Plus in the Dallas Mavericks territory. Please check your local listings.

FOX Sports Southwest Plus is used by FOX Sports Southwest to simultaneously show multiple events on two channels and is available to all TV providers that carry FOX Sports Southwest.