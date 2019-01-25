FSSW announces changes to Dallas Mavericks TV schedule

FOX Sports Southwest today announced the following changes to its 2018-19 Dallas Mavericks broadcast schedule:

• Mavs games on March 28 (at Miami Heat) and April 5 (vs. Memphis Grizzlies) that were originally scheduled to air on FOX Sports Southwest will now be televised on KTXA.

• Mavs games on March 31 (at Oklahoma City Thunder), April 1 (vs. Philadelphia 76ers) and April 7 (at Memphis Grizzlies) that were originally scheduled to air on FOX Sports Southwest will now be televised on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

In addition, the March 28 and April 5 games televised on KTXA – as with every Mavs game broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Southwest Plus – will stream online via the FOX Sports digital platforms

Available to iOS and Android devices, the FOX Sports digital platforms provide live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports digital platforms is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

