FOX Sports Southwest’s Texas High School Football Preview Show to Debut Sunday, Aug. 26

FOX Sports Southwest is set to kick off Texas Football Days with an all-encompassing look at the state’s upcoming high school football season.

Texas High School Football Preview presented by Jack in the Box will debut Sunday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m. CT to officially launch the network’s week-long gridiron celebration.

The show will encompass the entire Lone Star State, from Class 1A to 6A, complete with a look back at some of the most memorable moments of 2017, a preview of the top storylines heading into 2018 and extensive expert analysis throughout.

Ric Renner will host the one-hour show, with Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Ken Purcell and Erin Hartigan offering up expert analysis, insights, exclusive interviews and bold predictions.

In addition to the preseason analysis, the show will include originally produced features showcasing the impact football has on the Texas culture. One particular feature focuses on the inspirational story of Ennis head coach Sam Harrell, who was forced to step away from the game in 2010 due to multiple sclerosis, but is returning to the sideline after years of stem cell treatments in Panama thanks to the Ennis community.

Additional highlights from the show include:

A look back at one of the best high school games ever played in Texas: The 2017 5A Division I state title game between Highland Park and Manvel.

A review of last year’s first-time state champions, as well as teams that played the role of ‘spoiler’ and upset the status quo.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Carthage Bulldogs program, a perennial powerhouse built by head coach Scott Surratt with six state titles in the last 10 years.

An overview of the major coaching changes during the offseason.

A feature on new Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge, the 29-year-old former Carroll quarterback and state champion who is returning to take over the program his dad Todd Dodge (now head coach at Austin Westlake) built.

Texas High School Football Preview will re-air on FSSW throughout the week following its debut: Monday, Aug. 27 at 4:00 and 9:00 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 11:00 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 30 at 9:00 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m.