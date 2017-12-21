FOX Sports Southwest’s Holiday Marathon to serve up top five Rangers games from 2017 season

IRVING, TX – Whether they’ve been naughty or nice this year, Rangers fans can rest easy knowing their stockings will be stuffed with baseball on Christmas Day.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT on Dec. 25, FOX Sports Southwest will televise condensed, two-hour replays of five memorable Rangers games from the 2017 season.

Here’s the lineup:

Rangers Holiday Marathon – Monday, Dec. 25 on FOX Sports Southwest

(All times listed are Central)

9:00 a.m. | August 19 vs. Chicago White Sox – Former Rangers starter Derek Holland’s return to Globe Life Park as a member of the White Sox is a rough one, as Texas unloads on offense to the tune of 17 runs, 20 hits and 36 total bases – all of which were season-highs.

11:00 a.m. | June 11 vs. Washington Nationals – Rangers’ 32-year-old rookie right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx outduels reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in his second career start and leads Texas to a three-game sweep of the Nationals.

1:00 p.m. | June 27 at Cleveland Indians – A pitching clinic featuring Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger and Rangers’ Tyson Ross ends with a bang as Adrian Beltre crushes career home run No. 450 in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie.\

6:00 p.m. | May 12 vs. Oakland Athletics – Rangers rally in the bottom of the ninth to tie it up and set the table for Joey Gallo’s three-run, walk-off home run – the second straight night Texas won with a three-run, walk-off dinger.

8:00 p.m. | July 30 vs. Baltimore Orioles – Beltre collects career hit No. 3,000, becoming the first Dominican-born player in Major League history and 31st player overall to reach the historic milestone.