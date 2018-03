FOX Sports Southwest’s 2018 College Baseball and Softball Broadcast Schedule

FOX Sports Southwest will once again deliver a full slate of college baseball and softball games throughout the 2018 season.

In addition, FSSW will also feature wall-to-wall coverage of the 2018 Big 12 Baseball Championship as well as the 2018 Big 12 Softball Championship.

Every college baseball and softball game airing on FOX Sports Southwest will also be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers.

2018 College Baseball Broadcast Schedule

Air Date Time Game FSSW Territory TUE 02/20/2018 6:30 p.m. UT Arlington at TCU ALL SUN 02/25/2018 1:00 p.m. Long Beach State at TCU Check Local Listings TUE 02/27/2018 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Dallas Baptist FSSW PLUS – ALL FRI 03/02/2018 6:30 p.m. New Mexico at Texas Tech Check Local Listings SAT 03/03/2018 4:00 p.m. Alabama at Oklahoma Check Local Listings SUN 03/04/2018 1:00 p.m. UC Irvine at TCU Check Local Listings TUE 03/06/2018 6:30 p.m. Dallas Baptist at Oklahoma Check Local Listings SAT 03/10/2018 2:00 p.m. Oral Roberts at Dallas Baptist ALL SUN 03/11/2018 1:00 p.m. George Washington at Baylor Check Local Listings TUE 03/13/2018 3:00 p.m. Dallas Baptist at Oklahoma State Check Local Listings WED 03/14/2018 6:30 p.m. Texas Southern at Oklahoma FSOK SAT 03/17/2018 1:00 p.m. Kennesaw State at Oklahoma Check Local Listings SAT 03/17/2018 2:00 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor Check Local Listings SUN 03/18/2018 12:30 p.m. Minnesota at TCU Check Local Listings SUN 03/18/2018 1:00 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor Check Local Listings SAT 03/24/2018 2:00 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Check Local Listings SAT 03/24/2018 2:00 p.m. Kansas State at TCU Check Local Listings SAT 03/24/2018 4:00 p.m. West Virginia at Oklahoma Check Local Listings SUN 03/25/2018 11:00 a.m. West Virginia at Oklahoma Check Local Listings SUN 03/25/2018 1:00 p.m. Kansas at Baylor Check Local Listings SUN 03/25/2018 1:00 p.m. Kansas State at TCU Check Local Listings TUE 03/27/2018 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Check Local Listings THU 03/29/2018 6:30 Baylor at Oklahoma Check Local Listings THU 03/29/2018 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech Check Local Listings SAT 03/31/2018 2:00 p.m. West Virginia at Texas Tech Check Local Listings SAT 03/31/2018 4:00 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma Check Local Listings SUN 04/01/2018 12:00 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma State Check Local Listings FRI 04/13/2018 6:30 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Tech ALL SUN 04/15/2018 1:00 p.m. Kansas State at Texas Tech Check Local Listings TUE 04/17/2018 6:30 p.m. Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State ALL FRI 04/20/2018 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech ALL SAT 04/21/2018 2:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech ALL SUN 04/22/2018 1:00 p.m. TCU at Baylor ALL SUN 04/22/2018 2:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Texas Tech ALL TUE 04/24/2018 6:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Dallas Baptist ALL FRI 04/27/2018 7:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ALL SAT 04/28/2018 7:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ALL SUN 04/29/2018 3:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Oklahoma State FSOK TUE 05/01/2018 6:30 p.m. UT Arlington at Dallas Baptist ALL TUE 05/01/2018 7:00 p.m. New Mexico at New Mexico State ALL FRI 05/04/2018 6:30 p.m. Texas at Texas Tech ALL FRI 05/04/2018 7:00 p.m. Utah Valley at New Mexico State ALL SAT 05/05/2018 2:00 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma ALL SAT 05/05/2018 4:00 p.m. Lamar at TCU ALL SUN 05/06/2018 1:00 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma ALL SUN 05/06/2018 2:00 p.m. Texas at Texas Tech ALL SAT 05/12/2018 3:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Baylor ALL SAT 05/12/2018 4:00 p.m. West Virginia at TCU ALL SUN 05/13/2018 1:00 p.m. Oklahoma State at Baylor ALL THU 05/17/2018 6:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State ALL FRI 05/18/2018 6:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State ALL SAT 05/19/2018 1:00 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State ALL SAT 05/19/2018 2:00 p.m. Missouri State at Dallas Baptist ALL

2018 College Softball Broadcast Schedule