FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST WINS SEVEN LONE STAR EMMYS
FOX Sports Southwest received seven Emmy Awards at the 15th annual Lone Star Emmy Awards Saturday in San Antonio. The awards recognize broadcast excellence in Texas and are presented by the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The seven wins brings FOX Sports Southwest’s Lone Star Emmy total to 70 since the inception of the awards.
FOX Sports Southwest was presented gold statues for on-camera talent, live event coverage original programming, editing and graphic design.
FOX Sports Southwest’s 2017 Lone Star Emmy winners:
Sporting Event/Game – Live / Unedited Program / Special / Series
Texas High School Football Championship – 5A Div. I: Highland Park vs. Temple – Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, Michael Uguccioni, Greg Flick, Timothy Evans, Clay Armstrong
Dallas Stars Hockey – Dave Strader Returns to the Booth – Michael Leary, Dave Strader, Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, Daryl Reaugh, Mark Vittorio, Doug Foster, John Sponslor
Talent – Sports Analyst/Play-By-Play
Dallas Mavericks Announcers – Mark Followill, Derek Harper, Jeff Wade
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay – Benn Overtime Thriller – Dave Strader, Daryl Reaugh
Editor – Sports
The Barber Surgeon of Pixels or the Maestro of Moving Pictures – Timothy Evans
Sports – Daily Or Weekly Program
Rangers Insider – Clark Rowe, Timothy Evans, Greg Flick, Jeff Irwin
Graphic Arts – Graphics/Animation
The FOX Sports Southwest Art Department – Josh Curry, Joanna Jutsum, Stephen Schaub
