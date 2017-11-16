FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST WINS SEVEN LONE STAR EMMYS

FOX Sports Southwest received seven Emmy Awards at the 15th annual Lone Star Emmy Awards Saturday in San Antonio. The awards recognize broadcast excellence in Texas and are presented by the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The seven wins brings FOX Sports Southwest’s Lone Star Emmy total to 70 since the inception of the awards.

FOX Sports Southwest was presented gold statues for on-camera talent, live event coverage original programming, editing and graphic design.

FOX Sports Southwest’s 2017 Lone Star Emmy winners:

Sporting Event/Game – Live / Unedited Program / Special / Series

Texas High School Football Championship – 5A Div. I: Highland Park vs. Temple – Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, Michael Uguccioni, Greg Flick, Timothy Evans, Clay Armstrong

Dallas Stars Hockey – Dave Strader Returns to the Booth – Michael Leary, Dave Strader, Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, Daryl Reaugh, Mark Vittorio, Doug Foster, John Sponslor

Talent – Sports Analyst/Play-By-Play

Dallas Mavericks Announcers – Mark Followill, Derek Harper, Jeff Wade

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay – Benn Overtime Thriller – Dave Strader, Daryl Reaugh

Editor – Sports

The Barber Surgeon of Pixels or the Maestro of Moving Pictures – Timothy Evans

Sports – Daily Or Weekly Program

Rangers Insider – Clark Rowe, Timothy Evans, Greg Flick, Jeff Irwin

Graphic Arts – Graphics/Animation

The FOX Sports Southwest Art Department – Josh Curry, Joanna Jutsum, Stephen Schaub