FOX Sports Southwest Wins 15 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy Awards
IRVING – FOX Sports Southwest won 15 Emmy® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter on Monday, August 20. The Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets.
“It is an honor to be recognized by NATAS’s Lone Star Chapter for excellence in our field, and we offer up congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “Fifteen Emmy Awards is tremendous accomplishment for not only our talented staff, but also our team partners who help make it all possible.”
See below for a complete list of Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy winners from FOX Sports Southwest:
SPORTSCAST
- High School Scoreboard Live Championship Night
- Patrick Modrovsky, Brendan Williams, Ric Renner, Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Harrison Montgomery, Jordan Bettinger, Jason Walsh, Dave Evans, Ed Pete
PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT
- Jaylen Beats Cancer and Gets Back on the Field
- Greg Flick, Chris Fitzpatrick
- What Does High School Football Mean to Texas?
- Tim Evans, Greg Flick, Jason Walsh
DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM
- Rangers Insider
- Clark Rowe, Ric Renner, Ashley Rosch
SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES – PROGRAM
- 2017 UIL HSFB Championships – Highland Park vs. Manvel
- Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Craig Way, Shea Walker, Christian Steckel, Sarah Merrifield
SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES
- Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th Hit
- Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Kelly Donaldson, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Dave Raymond, CJ Nitkowski, Doug Foster
EDITOR
- Giggling in His Sleep
- Tim Evans
GRAPHIC ARTS
- FSSW Arts Department Compilation 2017-18
- Joanna Justum, Stephen Schaub, Josh Curry, Joey Curry
LIVE PRODUCER
- Mike Dressman
TALENT – SPORTS ANALYST
- Derek Harper, Dallas Mavericks
TALENT – PLAY-BY-PLAY
- Mark Followill, Dallas Mavericks
PHOTOGRAPHER – SHORT FORM
- Green To The Core
- Joey Curry
WRITER – PROGRAM
- Pudge Rodriguez – Catching Greatness
- John Rhadigan
VIDEO JOURNALIST
- Neil Beasley
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Jason Walsh, Bianca Biasetti, Ed Pete, Chris Smith, Adam Towell, Corbin Perkins