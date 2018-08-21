FOX Sports Southwest Wins 15 Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy Awards

IRVING – FOX Sports Southwest won 15 Emmy® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter on Monday, August 20. The Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets.

“It is an honor to be recognized by NATAS’s Lone Star Chapter for excellence in our field, and we offer up congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “Fifteen Emmy Awards is tremendous accomplishment for not only our talented staff, but also our team partners who help make it all possible.”

See below for a complete list of Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy winners from FOX Sports Southwest:

SPORTSCAST

High School Scoreboard Live Championship Night Patrick Modrovsky, Brendan Williams, Ric Renner, Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Harrison Montgomery, Jordan Bettinger, Jason Walsh, Dave Evans, Ed Pete



PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT

Jaylen Beats Cancer and Gets Back on the Field Greg Flick, Chris Fitzpatrick

What Does High School Football Mean to Texas? Tim Evans, Greg Flick, Jason Walsh



DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM

Rangers Insider Clark Rowe, Ric Renner, Ashley Rosch



SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES – PROGRAM

2017 UIL HSFB Championships – Highland Park vs. Manvel Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Craig Way, Shea Walker, Christian Steckel, Sarah Merrifield



SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES

Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th Hit Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Kelly Donaldson, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Dave Raymond, CJ Nitkowski, Doug Foster



EDITOR

Giggling in His Sleep Tim Evans



GRAPHIC ARTS

FSSW Arts Department Compilation 2017-18 Joanna Justum, Stephen Schaub, Josh Curry, Joey Curry



LIVE PRODUCER

Mike Dressman

TALENT – SPORTS ANALYST

Derek Harper, Dallas Mavericks

TALENT – PLAY-BY-PLAY

Mark Followill, Dallas Mavericks

PHOTOGRAPHER – SHORT FORM

Green To The Core Joey Curry



WRITER – PROGRAM

Pudge Rodriguez – Catching Greatness John Rhadigan



VIDEO JOURNALIST

Neil Beasley

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT