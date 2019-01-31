FSSW’s 2019 Texas Rangers Spring Training TV Schedule

The network will televise a total of eight spring training games beginning Thursday, Feb. 28, with the Rangers visiting the Los Angeles Angels at 2:00 p.m. CT. The schedule also includes exclusive coverage of the exhibition game played at Globe Life Park on Monday, March 25, when the Rangers host the Cleveland Indians at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Every Rangers spring training telecast on FOX Sports Southwest will also be available on the FOX Sports digital platforms. Available to iOS and Android devices, the platforms provide live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.

DATE TIME (CT) OPPONENT LOCATION NETWORK Thursday, Feb. 28 2:00 p.m. Los Angeles Angels Tempe, AZ FOX Sports Southwest** Thursday, March 7 2:00 p.m. San Diego Padres Peoria, AZ FOX Sports Southwest** Monday, March 11 3:00 p.m. Los Angeles Angels Surprise, AZ FOX Sports Southwest** Monday, March 11 9:00 p.m. Kansas City Royals Surprise, AZ FOX Sports Southwest** Tuesday, March 12 8:30 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks Scottsdale, AZ Tape Delay** Wednesday, March 20 3:00 p.m. Cincinnati Reds Surprise, AZ FOX Sports Southwest Thursday, March 21 3:00 p.m. Cleveland Indians Surprise, AZ FOX Sports Southwest Monday, March 25 7:00 p.m. Cleveland Indians Arlington, TX FOX Sports Southwest Plus

*Television schedule subject to change

**Televised via opponents’ broadcast

The first three Rangers spring training games televised on FOX Sports Southwest will be courtesy of the opponents’ FOX Sports Regional Network broadcast. The Rangers vs. Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, March 12, a FOX Sports Arizona production, will be televised on tape delay on Wednesday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m.

The Rangers’ regular season television schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information, please contact FOX Sports Southwest Communications at 972-868-1893.

Rangers fans can find exclusive game-day content, special features and videos throughout the season on FOXSportsSouthwest.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.