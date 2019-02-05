FOX Sports Southwest will have live coverage of National Signing Day 2019

FOX Sports Southwest will deliver live coverage of National Signing Day 2019 with a special 90-minute Southwest Signing Day show on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Erin Hartigan, CT Steckel and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper will host the show from the FOX Sports Southwest studio, with Katie Engleson, Sarah Merrifield, Ric Renner, Alexa Shaw and Jason Spells serving up reports from the field. Southwest Signing Day will review the Day’s biggest storylines and analyze recruiting classes at schools across the Southwest region, including Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech in the Big 12; Texas A&M and Arkansas in the SEC.

In addition, the show will feature interviews from players and coaches, including Renner’s exclusive one-on-one sit down with Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, and an update from Houston’s Dana Holgorsen, who assembled his recruiting class roughly a month after being hired. Coaches Gary Patterson (TCU), Matt Rhule (Baylor), Matt Wells (Texas Tech), Sonny Dykes (SMU), Seth Littrell (North Texas), Colby Carthel (Stephen F. Austin) and Chad Morris (Arkansas) will also check in with updates on their respective recruiting classes.

Southwest Signing Day will stream live on the FOX Sports digital platforms. Available to iOS and Android devices, the platforms provide live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports digital platforms is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Video clips from Southwest Signing Day will be available on FOX Sports Southwest’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Replays of Southwest Signing Day will air on FOX Sports Southwest in the week after its debut as follows: Thursday, Feb. 7 at 2:00 and 10:00 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 8 at 11:00 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m.