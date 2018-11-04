FOX Sports Southwest to televise Texas Rangers press conference on Monday at 10 a.m.

ARLINGTON – FOX Sports Southwest will deliver live coverage of the Texas Rangers press conference introducing new Manager Chris Woodward on Monday, Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. CT. Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Woodward, who received a three-year contract plus a club option for the 2022 season, is the 19th full-time manager in club history. The 42-year-old spent the last three seasons as third base and infield coach on Dave Roberts’ staff with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The press conference will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Southwest is the exclusive regional broadcast partner of the Rangers, with coverage reaching over 10 million cable and satellite TV homes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.