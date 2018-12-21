FOX Sports Southwest to replay five 2018 Rangers games on Christmas Day

The Boys of Summer are taking over Christmas Day on FOX Sports Southwest.

Beginning at Noon on Dec. 25, the network will televise condensed, two-hour replays of five memorable Texas Rangers games from the 2018 season.

Each game will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Rangers Holiday Marathon – Tuesday, Dec. 25 on FOX Sports Southwest

(All times listed are Central)

12:00 p.m. | May 9 vs. Detroit Tigers – Nomar Mazara cracks two home runs, including a blast in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Texas a 5-4 walk-off win over the Tigers.

2:00 p.m. | May 23 at New York Yankees – Rangers rally back from two sizable deficits in the Bronx to steal a 12-10 victory from the Yankees.

4:00 p.m. | June 17 vs. Colorado Rockies – With his newborn son in the stands on Father’s Day at Globe Life Park, pinch-hitter Jose Trevino caps a back-and-forth battle against Colorado with a walk-off single in the ninth inning.

6:00 p.m. | August 10 at New York Yankees – Ronald Guzman puts on a show in New York in front of his family and friends in attendance from the Dominican Republic, and becomes the first rookie in MLB history to post a three-homer game against the Yankees.

8:00 p.m. | September 23 vs. Seattle Mariners – Adrian Beltre says goodbye to fans at Globe Life Park as Rangers take down Mariners 6-1 in final home game of 2018 season.