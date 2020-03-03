FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO PROVIDE FULL COVERAGE OF 2020 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ – CLICK HERE

FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO PROVIDE FULL COVERAGE OF 2020 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™

RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout® and RODEOHOUSTON® Super Series will be televised live on FOX Sports Southwest

FOX Sports Southwest to return again providing broadcast coverage of the world-renowned Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from NRG Stadium. The network will deliver wall-to-wall coverage of the 20-day event that begins Tuesday, March 3, including live telecasts of RODEOHOUSTON’s two competitions: RODEOHOUSTON Super Series and the RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout, presented by Crown Royal.

The Super Series is a 19-day tournament-style competition that crowns an event champion in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing. Super Shootout is an invitation-only event with a $250,000 purse, featuring reigning champions, in five traditional rodeo events, from renowned rodeos in North America.

The world’s largest livestock show and rodeo will be held Tuesday, March 3 to March 22 at NRG Park. FOX Sports Southwest’s coverage spans all 20 days of the world’s largest rodeo including live streaming of each night’s rodeo competition on FOX Sports GO the live streaming app.

FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Additionally, FOX Sports Southwest will produce a series of 10 recap segments, 15 minutes in length, that will be televised on the network and posted on FOXSportsSouthwest.com throughout the competition.

FOX Sports Southwest’s live television coverage of RODEOHOUSTON 2020 will include the Super Shootout on Sunday, March 15, as well as the Super Series Semifinals, Wild Card and Championship rounds March 19-22. Hall of Fame announcer Bob Tallman will anchor the network’s live coverage alongside four-time PRCA Announcer of the Year Boyd Polhamus and Andy Seiler.

Video clips from RODEOHOUSTON will be posted on FOX Sports Southwest’s social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

FOX Sports Southwest reaches millions of homes across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and has been the television home of RODEOHOUSTON since 2009.