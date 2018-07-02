FOX Sports Southwest receives 30 Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY nominations
FOX Sports Southwest has been nominated for 30 EMMY® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter, as announced on Friday, June 29. The Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets. Winners will be announced on August 20 in Arlington, Texas.
“It is an honor to be recognized by NATAS’s Lone Star Chapter for excellence across so many disciplines,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “Congratulations go out to all of this year’s Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY nominees for their outstanding work.”
FOX Sports Southwest’s 30 nominations are the most ever for the network, topping the previous best of 28 in 2013. See below for a complete list of FOX Sports Southwest’s Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY nominees:
SPORTSCAST
- High School Scoreboard Live Championship
- NightPatrick Modrovsky, Brendan Williams, Ric Renner, Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Harrison Montgomery, Jordan Bettinger, Jason Walsh, Dave Evans, Ed Pete
PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT
- Jaylen Beats Cancer and Gets Back on the Field
- Greg Flick, Chris Fitzpatrick
- Jonathan Lucroy/John Coker Friends For Life Segment
- Clark Rowe, Greg Flick, Ric Renner, Chris Fitzpatrick
- What Does High School Football Mean to Texas?
- Tim Evans, Greg Flick, Jason Walsh
DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM
- Rangers Insider
- Clark Rowe, Ric Renner, Ashley RoschStars Insider
- Stars Insider
- Jeff Toates, Josh Bogorad, Sarah Merrifield
PROGRAM SERIES
- Mavericks LIVE Postgame
- Christopher Schneider, Zakary Adams, Dana Larson, Eric Stoner, Shawn Marion, Jeff Wade, Branden Finney, Dave Evans
ONE-TIME SPECIAL
- Texas Football Days: The Features
- Greg Flick, Tim Evans, Ashley Rosch, Chris Fitzpatrick, Sarah Merrifield, Jason Walsh
SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES – PROGRAM
- 2017 Texas Football Days – Judson vs. Lake Travis
- Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Ed Pete, Steve Simpson, Jason Walsh, Gary Reasons, Jen Hale, Greg Flick, Tim Evans, Craig Way
- 2017 UIL HSFB Championships – Highland Park vs. Manvel
- Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Craig Way, Shea Walker, Christian Steckel, Sarah Merrifield
SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES
- Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th Hit
- Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Kelly Donaldson, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Dave Raymond, CJ Nitkowski, Doug Foster
- Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers
- Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Doug Foster, John Sponsler, Daryl Reaugh, Craig Ludwig, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh
- Derek Harper’s Number Retirement
- David Keeney, Clay Armstrong, Eric Delley, Brian Kageler, Jason Chinnock, Mark Followill, Derek Harper, Jeff Wade, Dave Evans, Jason Walsh
PROMOTION – NEWS PROMO
- 7 Days of 7
- Joey Curry
COMMERCIAL
- Texas Football Days
- Joey Curry
- Victory Green Headquarters
- Joey Curry
EDITOR
- Giggling in His Sleep
- Tim Evans
GRAPHIC ARTS
- FSSW
- Joanna Justum, Stephen Schaub, Josh Curry, Joey Curry
LIVE PRODUCER
- Mike Dressman
TALENT – SPORTS ANALYST
- CJ Nitkowski, Texas Rangers
- Derek Harper, Dallas Mavericks
TALENT – PLAY-BY-PLAY
- Craig Way, Texas Football Days/2017 UIL HSFB Championships
- Dave Raymond, Texas Rangers
- Mark Followill, Dallas Mavericks
PHOTOGRAPHER – SHORT FORM
- Green To The Core
- Joey Curry
- Victory Green Headquarters
- Joey Curry
WRITER – PROGRAM
- Pudge Rodriguez – Catching Greatness
- John Rhadigan
WRITER – SHORT FORM
- Walsh’s Writings
- Jason Walsh
VIDEO JOURNALIST
- Neil Beasley
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Texas Football Days
- Jason Walsh, Bianca Biasetti, Ed Pete, Chris Smith, Adam Towell, Corbin Perkins