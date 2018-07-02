FOX Sports Southwest receives 30 Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY nominations

FOX Sports Southwest has been nominated for 30 EMMY® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter, as announced on Friday, June 29. The Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets. Winners will be announced on August 20 in Arlington, Texas.

“It is an honor to be recognized by NATAS’s Lone Star Chapter for excellence across so many disciplines,” said FOX Sports Southwest Senior Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson. “Congratulations go out to all of this year’s Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY nominees for their outstanding work.”

FOX Sports Southwest’s 30 nominations are the most ever for the network, topping the previous best of 28 in 2013. See below for a complete list of FOX Sports Southwest’s Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY nominees:

SPORTSCAST

High School Scoreboard Live Championship NightPatrick Modrovsky, Brendan Williams, Ric Renner, Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Harrison Montgomery, Jordan Bettinger, Jason Walsh, Dave Evans, Ed Pete



PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT

Jaylen Beats Cancer and Gets Back on the Field Greg Flick, Chris Fitzpatrick

Jonathan Lucroy/John Coker Friends For Life Segment Clark Rowe, Greg Flick, Ric Renner, Chris Fitzpatrick

What Does High School Football Mean to Texas? Tim Evans, Greg Flick, Jason Walsh



DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM

Rangers Insider Clark Rowe, Ric Renner, Ashley RoschStars Insider

Stars Insider Jeff Toates, Josh Bogorad, Sarah Merrifield



PROGRAM SERIES

Mavericks LIVE Postgame Christopher Schneider, Zakary Adams, Dana Larson, Eric Stoner, Shawn Marion, Jeff Wade, Branden Finney, Dave Evans



ONE-TIME SPECIAL

Texas Football Days: The Features Greg Flick, Tim Evans, Ashley Rosch, Chris Fitzpatrick, Sarah Merrifield, Jason Walsh



SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES – PROGRAM

2017 Texas Football Days – Judson vs. Lake Travis Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Ed Pete, Steve Simpson, Jason Walsh, Gary Reasons, Jen Hale, Greg Flick, Tim Evans, Craig Way

2017 UIL HSFB Championships – Highland Park vs. Manvel Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Craig Way, Shea Walker, Christian Steckel, Sarah Merrifield



SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES

Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th Hit Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Kelly Donaldson, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh, Dave Raymond, CJ Nitkowski, Doug Foster

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Doug Foster, John Sponsler, Daryl Reaugh, Craig Ludwig, Ed Pete, Jason Walsh

Derek Harper’s Number Retirement David Keeney, Clay Armstrong, Eric Delley, Brian Kageler, Jason Chinnock, Mark Followill, Derek Harper, Jeff Wade, Dave Evans, Jason Walsh



PROMOTION – NEWS PROMO

7 Days of 7 Joey Curry



COMMERCIAL

Texas Football Days Joey Curry

Victory Green Headquarters Joey Curry



EDITOR

Giggling in His Sleep Tim Evans



GRAPHIC ARTS

FSSW Joanna Justum, Stephen Schaub, Josh Curry, Joey Curry



LIVE PRODUCER

Mike Dressman

TALENT – SPORTS ANALYST

CJ Nitkowski, Texas Rangers

Derek Harper, Dallas Mavericks

TALENT – PLAY-BY-PLAY

Craig Way, Texas Football Days/2017 UIL HSFB Championships

Dave Raymond, Texas Rangers

Mark Followill, Dallas Mavericks

PHOTOGRAPHER – SHORT FORM

Green To The Core Joey Curry

Victory Green Headquarters Joey Curry



WRITER – PROGRAM

Pudge Rodriguez – Catching Greatness John Rhadigan



WRITER – SHORT FORM

Walsh’s Writings Jason Walsh



VIDEO JOURNALIST

Neil Beasley

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT