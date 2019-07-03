FOX Sports Southwest Nominated For Record 31 Lone Star Emmy Awards

FOX Sports Southwest has been nominated for 31 EMMY® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter, as announced on Monday, July 1. The Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets. Winners will be announced Monday, August 19 in Arlington, Texas.

FOX Sports Southwest’s 31 nominations are the most ever for the network, topping the previous best of 30 in 2018. See below for a complete list of FOX Sports Southwest’s Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY® nominees:

SPORTSCAST

· High School Scoreboard Live State Championship Edition

o Patrick Modrovsky, Edward Pete, Dave Evans, Brendan Williams, Ric Renner, Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Jordan Bettinger, Eric Stoner, Zakary Adams, Greg Flick

PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT

· Anderson’s Wish

o John Veitch

· She Can Play – Women’s Rise In Football

o Louis Ojeda Jr., Producer

· What Does High School Football Mean To Texas?

o Greg Flick, Timothy Evans, Jason Walsh

DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM

• Stars Embark Upon A New Season With High Expectations

o Jeff Toates, Sarah Merrifield

PROGRAM SERIES

• ‘Friday Night Lights’ In Texas: FOX Football Friday 11-9-18

o Brian Smith, Erin Hartigan, Greg Tepper, CT Steckel, Ken Purcell, Dennis Lokey, Edward Pete, Jordan Bettinger, Jason Walsh

INTERVIEW / DISCUSSION

• Highland Park Vs Manvel – The Coach’s Perspective

o Ric Renner, Tanner Rottman, Greg Flick, Ashley Rosch, Stephen Schaub

• The Defining Moments Of Dirk

o Mark Followill, Timothy Evans, David Keeney, Clay Armstrong, Dave Evans, Greg Flick, Josh Curry

ONE-TIME SPECIAL

• Texas Football Days: The Features

o Greg Flick, Timothy Evans, Louis Ojeda Jr., Chris Fitzpatrick, Ric Renner

SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES

• Hail Mary To Win State

o Mike Dressman, Amanda Bowditch, Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, David Burchett, Timothy Evans, Kelly Donaldson, Eric Josephson, Sarah Merrifield, CT Steckel, Craig Way, Gary Reasons

• Stars Vs Coyotes – Opening Night

o Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Daryl Reaugh, Josh Bogorad, Sarah Merrifield, Doug Foster, John Sponsler, Jason Walsh, Edward Pete

• Texas Rangers: Behind The Lens Night

o Michael Leary, David Burchett, David Raymond, CJ Nitkowski, Emily Jones, Eric Josephson, Kelly Donaldson, Jason Walsh

• The Birth Of “Luka Magic”

o David Keeney, Clay Armstrong, Katia Villalba, Brian Kageler, Jason Chinnock, Mark Followill, Derek Harper, Jeff Wade, Dave Evans, Jason Walsh

PROMOTION – PROGRAM

• Be Loud, Wear Green, Go Stars

o Joey Curry, Stephen Hill

COMMERCIAL

• Rangers Love

o Joey Curry

GRAPHIC ARTS

• Stephen Schaub

• Joey Curry

• Josh Curry

LIVE PRODUCER

• Brian Smith

• David Keeney

• Clark Rowe

• Mike Leary

TALENT – REPORTER

• Ric Renner

TALENT – SPORTS ANALYST

• CJ Nitkowski, Texas Rangers

• Daryl Reaugh, Dallas Stars

TALENT – SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY

• Dave Raymond, Texas Rangers

• Mark Followill, Dallas Mavericks

WRITER – PROGRAM (NON-NEWS)

• Rangers Essays

o John Rhadigan

WRITER – SHORT FORM

• Setting The Tone

o Brian Smith

VIDEO JOURNALIST

• The Stars Navigate Early Season “Minefield”

o Jeff Toates

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

• UIL State Football Championships 2018

o Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, Dawn Esposito, Adam Towell, Curtis Carr, Chris Smith