FOX Sports Southwest Nominated For Record 31 Lone Star Emmy Awards
FOX Sports Southwest has been nominated for 31 EMMY® Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lone Star Chapter, as announced on Monday, July 1. The Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets. Winners will be announced Monday, August 19 in Arlington, Texas.
FOX Sports Southwest’s 31 nominations are the most ever for the network, topping the previous best of 30 in 2018. See below for a complete list of FOX Sports Southwest’s Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY® nominees:
SPORTSCAST
· High School Scoreboard Live State Championship Edition
o Patrick Modrovsky, Edward Pete, Dave Evans, Brendan Williams, Ric Renner, Craig Way, Greg Tepper, Jordan Bettinger, Eric Stoner, Zakary Adams, Greg Flick
PROGRAM FEATURE / SEGMENT
· Anderson’s Wish
o John Veitch
· She Can Play – Women’s Rise In Football
o Louis Ojeda Jr., Producer
· What Does High School Football Mean To Texas?
o Greg Flick, Timothy Evans, Jason Walsh
DAILY OR WEEKLY PROGRAM
• Stars Embark Upon A New Season With High Expectations
o Jeff Toates, Sarah Merrifield
PROGRAM SERIES
• ‘Friday Night Lights’ In Texas: FOX Football Friday 11-9-18
o Brian Smith, Erin Hartigan, Greg Tepper, CT Steckel, Ken Purcell, Dennis Lokey, Edward Pete, Jordan Bettinger, Jason Walsh
INTERVIEW / DISCUSSION
• Highland Park Vs Manvel – The Coach’s Perspective
o Ric Renner, Tanner Rottman, Greg Flick, Ashley Rosch, Stephen Schaub
• The Defining Moments Of Dirk
o Mark Followill, Timothy Evans, David Keeney, Clay Armstrong, Dave Evans, Greg Flick, Josh Curry
ONE-TIME SPECIAL
• Texas Football Days: The Features
o Greg Flick, Timothy Evans, Louis Ojeda Jr., Chris Fitzpatrick, Ric Renner
SPORT EVENT / GAME – LIVE / UNEDITED PROGRAM / SPECIAL / SERIES
• Hail Mary To Win State
o Mike Dressman, Amanda Bowditch, Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, David Burchett, Timothy Evans, Kelly Donaldson, Eric Josephson, Sarah Merrifield, CT Steckel, Craig Way, Gary Reasons
• Stars Vs Coyotes – Opening Night
o Michael Leary, Mark Vittorio, Daryl Reaugh, Josh Bogorad, Sarah Merrifield, Doug Foster, John Sponsler, Jason Walsh, Edward Pete
• Texas Rangers: Behind The Lens Night
o Michael Leary, David Burchett, David Raymond, CJ Nitkowski, Emily Jones, Eric Josephson, Kelly Donaldson, Jason Walsh
• The Birth Of “Luka Magic”
o David Keeney, Clay Armstrong, Katia Villalba, Brian Kageler, Jason Chinnock, Mark Followill, Derek Harper, Jeff Wade, Dave Evans, Jason Walsh
PROMOTION – PROGRAM
• Be Loud, Wear Green, Go Stars
o Joey Curry, Stephen Hill
COMMERCIAL
• Rangers Love
o Joey Curry
GRAPHIC ARTS
• Stephen Schaub
• Joey Curry
• Josh Curry
LIVE PRODUCER
• Brian Smith
• David Keeney
• Clark Rowe
• Mike Leary
TALENT – REPORTER
• Ric Renner
TALENT – SPORTS ANALYST
• CJ Nitkowski, Texas Rangers
• Daryl Reaugh, Dallas Stars
TALENT – SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY
• Dave Raymond, Texas Rangers
• Mark Followill, Dallas Mavericks
WRITER – PROGRAM (NON-NEWS)
• Rangers Essays
o John Rhadigan
WRITER – SHORT FORM
• Setting The Tone
o Brian Smith
VIDEO JOURNALIST
• The Stars Navigate Early Season “Minefield”
o Jeff Toates
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
• UIL State Football Championships 2018
o Jason Walsh, Edward Pete, Dawn Esposito, Adam Towell, Curtis Carr, Chris Smith