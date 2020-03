FOX Sports New Orleans – Encore Presentation Broadcast Schedule

New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday, March 18 – 6:00pm & 9:00pm: Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans from 11/14/19

Saturday, March 21 – 6:00pm & 9:00pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets from 12/25/19

Sunday, March 22 – 6:00pm & 9:00pm: Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans from 12/28/19

Tuesday, March 24 – 6:00pm & 9:00pm: Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans from 12/29/19

Friday, March 27 – 6:00pm & 9:00pm: Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans from 1/16/20

Sunday, March 29 – 4:00pm & 7:00pm: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans from 1/22/20

Tuesday, March 31 – 6:0opm & 9:00pm: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Stars

Friday, March 20 – 6:00pm & 9:00pm: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers from 11/16/19

Saturday, March 28 – 2:00pm & 9:00pm: Dallas Stars at Arizona Coyotes from 12/29/19

Monday, March 30 -6:00pm & 9:00pm: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers from 2/3/20

Texas Rangers

Thursday, March 26 – 3:00pm & 11:00pm: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

Friday, March 27 – 1:00am: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Friday, March 27 – 6:00am: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

Friday, March 27 – 7:00pm: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Saturday, March 28 – 11:00am: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Saturday, March 28 – 5:00pm & 11:00pm: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Sunday, March 29 – 12:30pm: Pudge: Catching Greatness

Sunday, March 29 – 1:00pm & 9:00pm: Los Angeles Angles at Texas Rangers

Monday, March 30 – 6:00am: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Tuesday, March 31 – 10:00pm: Pudge: Catching Greatness