Former teammates Dirk Nowitzki, Wang Zhizhi exchange gifts in China

Sometimes it takes a trip around the world to bring old friends together.

That’s what happened on Friday as the Dallas Mavericks visit to China to play the Philadelphia 76ers gave former teammates Dirk Nowitzki and Wang Zhizhi the chance to reconnect and exchange gifts.

Nowitzki was gifted a guitar while Wang was given a new #16 Mavericks jersey, the number he wore for the team from 2000-02.

Full video of @swish41 receiving the guitar from Wang Zhizhi! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/x4TvPXNZbS — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 5, 2018

A closer pic of the 🎸 from Wang Zhizhi to @swish41! pic.twitter.com/bueBOqp92C — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 5, 2018

Dirk presents Wang Zhizhi with a jersey postgame! pic.twitter.com/epJHSSAJCP — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2018

It was a very cool moment for the former teammates…and of course Dirk wasted NO TIME in playing the guitar on the bench during the game, giving us another classic Nowitzki moment early in this 2018-19 season.