Fan caught switching jerseys during baseball game

This is just a friendly reminder to all fans out there that, when you go to a game, be loud…be proud…be supportive of your team…

But don’t be this fan.

A fan at the game Tuesday night between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants was caught on TV switching jerseys during the middle of the game.

Getting a baseball from a player is not worth the embarrassment of getting caught on tv switching team colors.

This definitely goes against all the rules — both written and otherwise. Shame. pic.twitter.com/P8AbT3fTJ9 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 5, 2018

Kind of reminds us of our old friend “Cargo Pants Fan” down in Tampa Bay that was caught switching baseballs out of his cargo shorts after catching a Rangers homerun and throwing a phony baseball back on the field.

WOW. WOW. WOW. The hat was a very good decision – throwing THE BASEBALL YOU HAD IN YOUR CARGO PANTS ON THE FIELD…not so much. CRAZY sequence in Tampa.. pic.twitter.com/7H40rWIrO1 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) April 18, 2018

Don’t be like these fans…just a friendly reminder from your friends at FOX Sports Southwest.