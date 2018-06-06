Fan caught switching jerseys during baseball game

This is just a friendly reminder to all fans out there that, when you go to a game, be loud…be proud…be supportive of your team…

But don’t be this fan.

A fan at the game Tuesday night between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants was caught on TV switching jerseys during the middle of the game.

Getting a baseball from a player is not worth the embarrassment of getting caught on tv switching team colors.

 

Kind of reminds us of our old friend “Cargo Pants Fan” down in Tampa Bay that was caught switching baseballs out of his cargo shorts after catching a Rangers homerun and throwing a phony baseball back on the field.

 

 

Don’t be like these fans…just a friendly reminder from your friends at FOX Sports Southwest.

 

 

 