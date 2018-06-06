Fan caught switching jerseys during baseball game
This is just a friendly reminder to all fans out there that, when you go to a game, be loud…be proud…be supportive of your team…
But don’t be this fan.
A fan at the game Tuesday night between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants was caught on TV switching jerseys during the middle of the game.
Getting a baseball from a player is not worth the embarrassment of getting caught on tv switching team colors.
This definitely goes against all the rules — both written and otherwise. Shame. pic.twitter.com/P8AbT3fTJ9
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 5, 2018
Kind of reminds us of our old friend “Cargo Pants Fan” down in Tampa Bay that was caught switching baseballs out of his cargo shorts after catching a Rangers homerun and throwing a phony baseball back on the field.
WOW. WOW. WOW.
The hat was a very good decision – throwing THE BASEBALL YOU HAD IN YOUR CARGO PANTS ON THE FIELD…not so much.
CRAZY sequence in Tampa.. pic.twitter.com/7H40rWIrO1
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) April 18, 2018
Don’t be like these fans…just a friendly reminder from your friends at FOX Sports Southwest.
