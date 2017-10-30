Ezekiel Elliott continues to impress Nick Wright on the field
Nick Wright talks Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott after Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED
Nick Wright talks Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott after Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices