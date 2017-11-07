Eagles, Steelers remain top 2 in the latest AP Pro32 poll, Cowboys into Top 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Halfway through the NFL season, some familiar teams have been playing especially well.

The dominating Philadelphia Eagles. AFC powerhouses the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

And Carson Wentz and his high-flying Eagles remained on top in the latest AP Pro 32 poll .

Philadelphia received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points Tuesday in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Eagles (8-1) have won seven games in a row and have the league’s best record.

“The latest act in Carson Wentz’s brilliant 2017 season was carving up a Broncos defense that was formerly the top-ranked in the NFL,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “Eagles fans may be waiting for the other shoe to drop, but they are the best team in football right now.”

The Steelers and Patriots, both 6-2 and coming off byes, kept the second and third spots.

The surprising Los Angeles Rams, coming off a 51-17 rout of the Giants at New York, jumped three places to No. 4.

“This dynamic offense shows no signs of letting up after leaving a slew of Giants dazed and confused in the Meadowlands,” said SB Nation Radio’s Ira Kaufman.

The Minnesota Vikings, who also were on a bye last week, remained at No. 5. The surging New Orleans Saints, who have six in a row, moved up two places to No. 6.

Both teams face road tests this week as Minnesota meets the Washington Redskins and New Orleans heads to Buffalo to play the Bills, who are undefeated at home.

The reeling Kansas City Chiefs, who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start, slid three spots to No. 7. The Chiefs have a bye this week before returning to action on Nov. 19 against the Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys, who have won three in a row, jumped three spots to No. 8.

“Dominated the Chiefs,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said of the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Kansas City.

The Carolina Panthers, who trail the Saints by only a half-game in the NFC South, gained a spot to land at No. 9.

The Seattle Seahawks slid four spots to round out the top 10.