DSJ, Antetokounmpo on Mavericks opening summer league practice
Dennis Smith Jr. and Kostas Antetokounmp0 spoke to the media after the Dallas Mavericks conducted their first summer league practice in Dallas.
Antetokounmpo talks about how much he loved his first NBA practice and DSJ let’s us know about the first time he stepped on the court with Mavs rookie Luka Doncic.
Check out the interviews below via the Dallas Mavericks Twitter page:
Dennis pronounces Antetokounmpo (nailed it) and Kostas tells us about his fake names! Highlights from Day 1 of Summer League practice 😅
🎥: Full interviews ➡️ https://t.co/zWHPwSwnAp#MFFL pic.twitter.com/Epqsyn46l0
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 2, 2018
