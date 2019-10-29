Doncic, Mavericks head to Denver to face the Nuggets Tuesday night

Dallas Mavericks (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-0, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

Dallas faces Denver for a Western Conference matchup.

Denver finished 54-28 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Dallas went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: day to day (hamstring).