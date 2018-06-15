DO IT FOR DURRETT TURNS 5 JUNE 27 AT GLOBE LIFE PARK

ARLINGTON – Four years ago the Do It For Durrett Foundation started as a way to raise money for the family of Richard Durrett immediately following his sudden death at the age of 38.

That event got the ball rolling for the Foundation for a series of Rangers-themed events to help families impacted by sudden loss.

On June 27, Do It For Durrett Turns 5 will continue that tradition and allow the Foundation to surpass a huge milestone. The event is expected to push DIFD past the $1-million mark in money raised as it helps its 58th family since its inception.

“It’s really hard for us to comprehend those kinds of numbers,” Do It For Durrett President Emily Jones said. “When we started this, our singular goal was to help Richard’s family. But with the blessing of his wife Kelly and the support of our faithful community and the Rangers, we’ve been able to reach numbers we didn’t think would be possible. We are truly blessed as an organization to be able to help so many people.”

Like the 2017 event, DIFD Turns 5 will take place in the comfy confines of the Hyundai Club overlooking center field at Globe Life Park as the Rangers take on San Diego. The event starts at 6:30 for the 7:05 game. It also marks the second year for a partnership between the DIFD Foundation and the Texas Rangers Foundation. Part of the proceeds from the Texas 2 Split 50/50 from three games this season goes to the DIFD Foundation.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 30 at doitfordurrett.com. Tickets are $125 for reserved seating and $70 for general admission and will be mailed to the buyer. All ticket prices include game ticket, dinner and an event T-shirt. Reserved seating also includes an open bar. The event will also include a few surprise special guests like those familiar with DIFD events are accustomed to. There will be live and silent auctions, with $50,000 going to Fort Worth residents Ron and Dee Gibson, who are raising grandsons Maddox (9) and Paxton (5) after their mother and father died tragically last September. The Gibsons will be the fourth recipients of a $50,000 check from DIFD. They will receive the check in a pre-game presentation on the field.

“It’s unfortunate that a foundation like this has to exist but we are blessed that it does,” Dee Gibson said. “What we plan to do with the money is use it to help prepare our grandsons for their future. We’re very fortunate to have this opportunity.”

The live auction will be only for those who have tickets in the Hyundai Club. The silent auction, which will be located just outside the Hyundai Club, will be open for everyone at the park in a bid to raise more money and more awareness for the foundation.

“It’s an honor for us as an organization to continue to be involved with a charity that is so near and dear to many of us,” said Neil Leibman, chairman of the Texas Rangers Foundation. “I can still remember when we were fortunate enough to be able to help with their first event. Their foundation aligns very well with what we try to do with the Texas Rangers Foundation.”

Please help us spread the word about Do It For Durrett Turns 5. The website www.doitfordurrett.com will be updated frequently with more information and a complete list of live auction items as well as an updated silent auction list. Follow Do It For Durrett on Twitter @doitfordurrett.