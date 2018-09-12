Dez Bryant, Jerry Jones attend Beyonce concert, Skip Bayless discusses
FOX Sports Southwest
It was a wild night Tuesday for Dez Bryant.
First, he “might” be been caught using a burner account on Twitter.
Then, video surfaced of him and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hanging out in Jones’ suite at AT&T Stadium while attending a Beyonce concert.
Skip Bayless discusses the latest with Bryant on Undisputed.
"Jerry loves @DezBryant like a son. … If you put Jerry on a lie detector right now, would he love to bring Dez back to the Cowboys? I believe he would. He got talked out of it by Stephen Jones and the whole coaching staff." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/EF3wD18T4S
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 12, 2018
