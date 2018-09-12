Dez Bryant, Jerry Jones attend Beyonce concert, Skip Bayless discusses

It was a wild night Tuesday for Dez Bryant.

First, he “might” be been caught using a burner account on Twitter.

Then, video surfaced of him and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hanging out in Jones’ suite at AT&T Stadium while attending a Beyonce concert.

Skip Bayless discusses the latest with Bryant on Undisputed.

 

 