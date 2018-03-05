Deion Sanders, JJ Watt impressed with Shaquem Griffin’s amazing combine workout
There’s no doubt that Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin stole the show this weekend at the NFL Combine.
The one-handed linebacker dazzled in drills with performances like this…
WOW. 😱😱😱@ShaquemGriffin just ran a 4.38u 40-yard dash!
The fastest LB at the #NFLCombine since 2003.
📺: @Nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
And this…
.@ShaquemGriffin showing off his coverage skills! #NFLCombine @UCF_Football
📺: @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
And this…
Using a prosthetic on his left arm, @Shaquemgriffin just put up 20 reps on the bench press! 💪#NFLCombine @UCF_Football
📺: @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2018
The videos of the workouts were buzzing all over social media on Saturday…and they were enough to turn the heads of Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders and Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt.
@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth
— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 4, 2018
Shaquem Griffin killing it.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018
Griffin is looking to be the first one-handed player drafted in the modern era.
