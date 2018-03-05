Deion Sanders, JJ Watt impressed with Shaquem Griffin’s amazing combine workout

There’s no doubt that Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin stole the show this weekend at the NFL Combine.

The one-handed linebacker dazzled in drills with performances like this…

 

 

And this…

 

 

And this…

 

 

The videos of the workouts were buzzing all over social media on Saturday…and they were enough to turn the heads of Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders and Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt.

 

 

 

Griffin is looking to be the first one-handed player drafted in the modern era.

 