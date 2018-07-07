Deandre Jordan signs one-year deal with the Mavericks

DeAndre Jordan followed through on a commitment to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency three years after backing out on the same pledge.

Jordan signed a one-year contract Friday, the first day players could make their decisions in free agency official. It’s expected to be worth around the $24.1 million Jordan was set to get before opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 2015, Jordan agreed to sign with the Mavericks before changing his mind thanks in part to the urging of former teammates and All-Stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. The Houston native stayed with the Clippers and was going into the final year of that four-year contract before opting out. He spent his first 10 seasons with LA.

Jordan, who turns 30 this month, gives the Mavericks a rebounding and defensive presence they’ve mostly lacked since winning their only title in 2011. Dallas hasn’t won a playoff series since then.