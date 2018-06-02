DeAndre Hopkins on playing with Deshaun Watson: ‘We can be the best in this league’

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke to the media after the Texans scheduled OTAs.

When asked what he think he could do with Watson if they played together for all 16 games this season, Hopkins’ answer was simple.

“I think we can be the best in the league,” Hopkins said. “I think he could be the best quarterback, I know I can be the best wide receiver.”

Check out Hopkins’ full media session below:

https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1002935369153671170