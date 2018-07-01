Dallas Stars sign goalie Anton Khudobin to two-year deal

The Dallas Stars have signed free agent goaltender Anton Khudobin to a two-year, $5 million contract as the likely backup to Ben Bishop.

The 32-year-old Khudobin had the backup role Tuukka Rask in Boston last season. He made his NHL postseason debut in relief of Rask in Game 5 of a first-round series against Toronto, playing 27 scoreless minutes in a 4-3 loss.

The addition of Khudobin should mean the end of Kari Lehtonen‘s nine-year run in Dallas. Lehtonen was the starter his first six years with the Stars, shared No. 1 duties for two seasons with Antti Niemi and played behind Bishop.

Khudobin has played in 147 games with 135 starts over nine seasons. Dallas will be his fifth team, and he had two stints with the Bruins.

The native of Kazakhstan was 16-6-7 last season and has a career record of 67-51-16 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.