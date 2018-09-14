Dallas Stars announce Tyler Seguin contract extension via AMAZING Super Mario video

This is, without a doubt, one of the most creative ways any team has ever announced a contract extension with a player.

The Dallas Stars extended superstar center Tyler Seguin Thursday when he signed a new 8-year, $78.8 million deal before the team headed off to Boise for training camp.

The Stars let the world know about this new on their social media pages through an amazing video where Seguin took the place of our favorite Italian plumber and skated his way through a level of Super Mario Bros.

Watch the clip below, it’s amazing. Congrats on the new contract, #91!