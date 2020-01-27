Dallas Mavericks to retire #24 to honor Kobe Bryant

The Dallas Mavericks have issued the following statement after the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant:

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

“Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.

“Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”