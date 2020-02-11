Dallas Mavericks sign free agent forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The following is a press release from the Dallas Mavericks:

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed free agent forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Mavericks also requested waivers on guard/forward Ryan Broekhoff.

Kidd-Gilchrist (6-6, 230) is an eight-year veteran who holds averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 25.1 minutes per game in 433 career games (356 starts) with Charlotte. He is a career 47.5 percent shooter from the field.

The second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft was an early entry candidate after his freshman season at Kentucky, which culminated in a national championship. He was a consensus Second Team All-American and also earned First Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors for the Wildcats. He was also selected to the 2012 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team following the school’s title run.

Kidd-Gilchrist started 353 of 357 games for Charlotte from 2012-13 to 2017-18. As a rookie, he made 77 starts and averaged 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists en route to earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team accolades.

The 6-6 forward was born in Philadelphia and attended prep powerhouse St. Patrick High School in Elizabeth, N.J., where he was a teammate of Nets guard Kyrie Irving. He won a Gold Medal with the U.S. National Team at the FIBA Under-17 World Championships in 2010 and was named Mr. Basketball USA in 2011.

Kidd-Gilchrist will wear No. 9 for the Mavericks.

Broekhoff (6-6, 215) played in 59 games (one start) with Dallas over the past two seasons (2018-20), where he averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game and shot 40.3 percent (58-of-144) from beyond the arc. In 17 appearances (one start) for the Mavericks in 2019-20, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.5 boards in 10.6 minutes per contest.