Dallas Mavericks acquire Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State Warriors

Press release from the Dallas Mavericks:

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Utah’s 2020 second-round pick that was acquired by Dallas in a draft day trade made with Detroit this past summer. In a related move, Dallas has also requested waivers on center Justin Patton.

Cauley-Stein (7-0, 240) holds career averages of 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 0.8 blocks and 23.9 minutes per game in 336 games (235 starts) with Sacramento and Golden State. The fifth-year center, who is a career 53.6 percent shooter, has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in every one of his professional seasons.

The 7-footer spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign with the Warriors after signing with the team this past offseason. In 41 games (37 starts) this year, he is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a career-high 1.2 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game.

Cauley-Stein earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors with Sacramento in 2015-16. Last season, he appeared in a career-high 81 games (all starts) for the Kings while averaging 11.9 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds, a career-high-tying 2.4 assists and a career-best 1.2 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest. He also produced a career-high 22 double-doubles in 2018-19.

The Spearville, Kan., native was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by Sacramento after a three-year college career at Kentucky. As a junior (2014-15), he was named First Team All-SEC, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus First Team All-American. Cauley-Stein was also a two-time All-SEC Defensive Team selection (2013-14, 2014-15) and garnered SEC All-Freshman Team honors for the Wildcats in 2012-13.

Patton (7-0, 241) was acquired by the Mavericks along with cash considerations from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in exchange for forward Isaiah Roby.