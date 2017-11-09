Cris Carter: Dak Prescott will win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys
Cris Carter on Dak Prescott: ‘I believe he will win a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys’
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW
Cris Carter on Dak Prescott: ‘I believe he will win a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys’
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices