Cris Carter: Dak Prescott will win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen (49) and Kenneth Acker (25) attempt to stop Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) as he runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Cris Carter on Dak Prescott: ‘I believe he will win a Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys’

 

 