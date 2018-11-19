Cowboys reaction to another big road win to stay in playoff hunt

For the first time this season the Dallas Cowboys have won back-to-back games with a thrilling 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hard to believe it was just two weeks ago that the Cowboys had lost their second-straight game to the Titans on Monday Night Football.

Now, the ‘Boys are just one game back of the Washington Redskins who they play on Thanksgiving in just three short days. The ‘Skins will be without starting QB Alex Smith, who is out for the season after a gruesome leg injury that occurred during yesterday’s game versus the Texans.

With that big divisional game looming in the background, the Cowboys are quickly relishing in their victory before turning their attention to Washington.

We don’t quit ✭ — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) November 18, 2018

Can’t wait for thanksgiving and I ain’t talking turkey! 😤 — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) November 18, 2018

Good dub!!! — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) November 18, 2018

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin and Rapper/Actor Jamie Foxx were also pretty stoked with the win:

This is the other night at dinner. We were just two big ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ fans talking about how our Cowboys can get a win and stay in the playoff hunt. Hey ⁦@iamjamiefoxx⁩ we are still alive buddy #CowboysNation #greattimes #funniestdudealive pic.twitter.com/dpweukwltk — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) November 18, 2018

Just like last week, Ezekiel Elliott went off rushing for 122 yards and totaling 201 yards for the game with one touchdown. Seems like the Cowboys winning formula hinges on No. 21’s performance.

Long sleeve 21 is a scary sight 👹 @EzekielElliott — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 18, 2018

Another key player that has balled out over this two-game win streak is rookie Leighton Vander-Esch. Vander-Esch was drafted over fan favorite Calvin Ridley this past April, with Ridley eventually landing with the Falcons. After yesterday’s performance by those two rookies, it’s clear the Cowboys made the right choice for themselves:

Leighton Vander Esch tackling the blocker and the ball carrier pic.twitter.com/hzuK3FGefq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2018

HIS NAME IS LEIGHTON VANDER ESCH RIGHTFUL HEIR TO THE THRONE RAISED BY THE ROYAL SEAN LEE FAMILY HE IS A GROWN MAN — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 18, 2018

The #Cowboys are 4-1 in Leighton Vander Esch’s five starts for injured Sean Lee, and the rookie linebacker leads the team with 100 tackles and 2 INT. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) November 19, 2018

Leighton Vander Esch was a homerun first round pick, and…Amari Cooper was worth a first round pick. — Will Cain (@willcain) November 12, 2018

"We got a short week ahead of us playing the Washington Redskins at home on Thanksgiving. We're going to need everyone there for that game." Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (@VanderEsch38) addressed Cowboys Nation after today's win. pic.twitter.com/882JBQu0Iq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 18, 2018

The Cowboys will look to make it three in a row against the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.