Cowboys reaction to another big road win to stay in playoff hunt

For the first time this season the Dallas Cowboys have won back-to-back games with a thrilling 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Hard to believe it was just two weeks ago that the Cowboys had lost their second-straight game to the Titans on Monday Night Football.

Now, the ‘Boys are just one game back of the Washington Redskins who they play on Thanksgiving in just three short days. The ‘Skins will be without starting QB Alex Smith, who is out for the season after a gruesome leg injury that occurred during yesterday’s game versus the Texans.

With that big divisional game looming in the background, the Cowboys are quickly relishing in their victory before turning their attention to Washington.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin and Rapper/Actor Jamie Foxx were also pretty stoked with the win:

Just like last week, Ezekiel Elliott went off rushing for 122 yards and totaling 201 yards for the game with one touchdown. Seems like the Cowboys winning formula hinges on No. 21’s performance.

Another key player that has balled out over this two-game win streak is rookie Leighton Vander-Esch. Vander-Esch was drafted over fan favorite Calvin Ridley this past April, with Ridley eventually landing with the Falcons. After yesterday’s performance by those two rookies, it’s clear the Cowboys made the right choice for themselves:

The Cowboys will look to make it three in a row against the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.

 