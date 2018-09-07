Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on start of the NFL season: ‘So much excitement just for our team’
Dak Prescott spoke to the media about the start of the Dallas Cowboys 2018 season, which gets underway this Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys visit the Carolina Panthers.
🗣 "So much excitement just for our team. Everything that we've worked on, everything that we've pushed to become."@dak shares his excitement for this year's #DallasCowboys team and for the start of the regular season.
🎥 https://t.co/gZ9wnjL0er pic.twitter.com/xJwZmkHclC
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 7, 2018
